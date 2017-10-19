Many desserts are now skipping the added sugar and using fruit for sweetness. This recipe uses sweet medjool dates to give these cookies just the right amount of sweetness—without the calorie overload.
Recipe and photo by Allison Schaaf, M.S., R.D., L.D. of prepdish.com.
Ingredients
1 egg
1 cup medjool dates, pits removed
1 cup peanut butter
½ cup dark chocolate chips, optional
How to make it
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place the egg and dates in a food processor or blender, blend until smooth (3-4 minutes).
Add in peanut butter, blending until mixed smooth. If you're using a blender, you may want to stir in the peanut butter by hand.
Stir in optional dark chocolate chips, if using.
Drop by spoonfuls onto an oiled baking sheet.
Bake in 350° oven for 10-12 minutes.