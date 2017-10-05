Remember that 2014 study about dark leafy greens fighting belly fat? It also found that orange fruits and vegetables like apricots, yams, and butternut squash may have the same affect.
Nutrition information (per serving)
Calories: 61; protein: 0g; fat: 5g; carbs: 2g; sugar: 0g
Recipe and photo by Lisa Lotts of Garlic and Zest.
Preheat oven to 400°. Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper or tin foil, sprayed with vegetable spray or Pam.
In a large bowl, combine squash, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Drizzle oil over squash, and toss to coat.
Spread onto prepared baking sheet in a single layer.
Roast 20 minutes. Stir squash, and rearrange into single layer. Roast an additional 15 minutes.
Remove squash from oven. Add chopped garlic, and stir to coat squash. Shake out the vegetables into a single layer, and roast an additional 5 minutes so the garlic becomes fragrant but doesn't brown.
Remove from oven, and toss with juice of half a lemon. Serve.