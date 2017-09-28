Toss these wholesome ingredients in a bowl, stick it in the fridge, and you have delicious breakfast waiting for you when you wake up. This bowl of goodness has 11g of protein, and close to 30% of the recommended daily amount of fiber.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 384; total fat: 11.9g; protein: 11g; carbohydrates: 9.8g; fiber: 9.8g

Recipe and photo by Alexandra Caspero of Delish Knowledge.