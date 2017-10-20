We don’t get enough potassium—a nutrient that improves heart health and muscle function. Luckily, the tomatoes that top this paleo-friendly pizza are full of the stuff.

But that's not the only nutritious component to this pie: Smoke-dried jalapeños can lower your risk of heart disease by lowering the cholesterol and triglycerides in your blood, while avocado is low in saturated fat and has plenty of folate, a B vitamin needed to keep nerves healthy.

Oh, and the crust? It's not made of dough or cauliflower. It's made of chicken. Check out how to do it.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 574; protein: 50g; carbs: 14g; fat: 35g