Servings
1
Prep Time
5

Technically part of the mint family, chia seeds contain protein, fiber, and lots of healthy omega-3 fat. This seed absorbs liquids nicely in a process called gelatinization, which results in a killer pudding  with nothing more than some added milk. The prep is similar to overnight oats: Mix it in a mason jar before you go to bed, and add your favorite toppings in the morning before eating.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 300; protein: 17g; fat: 17g; carbs: 31g; sugar: 7g

Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Nutrition Starring You, LLC.

Ingredients 
1/4 banana (1 oz), mashed
2 Tbsp chia seeds
3 tbsp powdered peanut butter
1 packet Stevia (or 1 teaspoon other sweetener of choice)
2/3 cup unsweetened almond milk
3 slices banana (for garnish)
1 teaspoon peanuts, chopped (approximately 4 peanuts) (for garnish)
2 teaspoons powdered peanut butter mixed with water (approximately 1 teaspoon) for drizzle (for garnish)
How to make it 

Add all ingredients except garnish to a Mason jar or container with a lid, and mix very well.

Cover and let sit in the refrigerator overnight.

When ready to serve, stir the pudding and top with a few banana slices, drizzle* with powdered peanut butter, and add chopped peanuts.

*Chef’s note: I like to mix the powdered peanut butter with water in a small zipper bag, and cut the corner off to drizzle.