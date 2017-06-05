Technically part of the mint family, chia seeds contain protein, fiber, and lots of healthy omega-3 fat. This seed absorbs liquids nicely in a process called gelatinization, which results in a killer pudding with nothing more than some added milk. The prep is similar to overnight oats: Mix it in a mason jar before you go to bed, and add your favorite toppings in the morning before eating.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 300; protein: 17g; fat: 17g; carbs: 31g; sugar: 7g
Recipe and photo by Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., owner of Nutrition Starring You, LLC.
Add all ingredients except garnish to a Mason jar or container with a lid, and mix very well.
Cover and let sit in the refrigerator overnight.
When ready to serve, stir the pudding and top with a few banana slices, drizzle* with powdered peanut butter, and add chopped peanuts.
*Chef’s note: I like to mix the powdered peanut butter with water in a small zipper bag, and cut the corner off to drizzle.