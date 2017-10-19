Instead of grabbing the preservative- and additive-filled peanut butter cups at the convenience store, you can easily make your own at home using four simple ingredients. Give these babies a try—you won’t be disappointed.
Recipe and photo by registered dietitian and certified athletic trainer Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.
Place liners in pan, and set aside.
Place milk and dark chocolate in separate glass containers. To melt, microwave on high in 30-second increments, stirring frequently until melted.
Fill each paper liner one-third of the way with melted chocolate. Add a generous half tsp of peanut butter on each piece, and top with remaining chocolate. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt if desired.
Place in the refrigerator until chocolate sets completely–about 45 minutes. Wrap peanut butter cups in cellophane bags or store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.