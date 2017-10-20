These better-for-you peanut butter bars have a rich flavor, luscious texture, and are made with muscle-building peanut butter along with sunflower seeds, eggs, oats, and raisins. They also have less than 1 Tbsp of brown sugar per serving.
Recipe by Liz Weiss, M.S., R.D.N., and Janice Newell Bissex, M.S., R.D.N., managing editors of Meal Makeover Moms' Kitchen and co-authors of The Smoothie Bowl Coloring Cookbook.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Oil or coat a 9 x 13" baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.
Whisk together the oats, raisins, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl until well-combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, oil, and vanilla until well-combined. Whisk in the peanut butter until the mixture is smooth. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients, and stir until just moistened.
Spread the batter evenly in the prepared pan, and bake for 18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack, and cool 20 to 30 minutes before slicing into 24 bars.