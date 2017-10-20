These better-for-you peanut butter bars have a rich flavor, luscious texture, and are made with muscle-building peanut butter along with sunflower seeds, eggs, oats, and raisins. They also have less than 1 Tbsp of brown sugar per serving.

Recipe by Liz Weiss, M.S., R.D.N., and Janice Newell Bissex, M.S., R.D.N., managing editors of Meal Makeover Moms' Kitchen and co-authors of The Smoothie Bowl Coloring Cookbook.