Warm and melt-in-your-mouth stuffed mushrooms are perfect on a cold day—especially when you’re getting only 165 calories and 8g of carbs per serving for a whole lot of deliciousness.
Nutrition (per 4 mushrooms)
Calories: 165; total fat: 12g; saturated fat: 5g; protein: 10g; carbohydrates: 8g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 27mg; sodium: 336mg
Recipe and photo by EA Stewart, M.B.A., R.D. of The Spicy R.D.
Preheat oven to 400°. Clean mushrooms, remove stems [save them for another recipe], and place them in 1 or 2 large baking dishes.
Combine cheese, onions, bell peppers, olives, and tomato paste in a mixing bowl, and stir until well-mixed.
Place a heaping tsp of cheese mixture in each mushroom, then bake in oven for about 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly, and mushrooms are cooked. Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a serving platter, and enjoy while still warm.