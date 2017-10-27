Beef heart can pump your body full of protein (there’s 20g in a 4-oz serving), vitamin B12, iron, and the super-charged antioxidant selenium.

Try it with this pizza-inspired salad, which combines beef heart with mozzarella, pesto, and more.

Nutrition info per serving

Calories: 514

Protein: 32g

Carbs: 35g

Fat: 28g