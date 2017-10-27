Beef heart can pump your body full of protein (there’s 20g in a 4-oz serving), vitamin B12, iron, and the super-charged antioxidant selenium.
Try it with this pizza-inspired salad, which combines beef heart with mozzarella, pesto, and more.
Nutrition info per serving
Calories: 514
Protein: 32g
Carbs: 35g
Fat: 28g
Slice excess fat or tissue from heart. Season with salt and pepper; slice into 1" strips. Heat canola oil in a skillet on medium heat. Add heart and cook until still slightly pink inside, about 2 minutes per side. Remove from heat; set aside. Heat tomatoes in skillet until softened.
Toast sandwich thins, then break into chunks.
Divide spinach, heart, tomatoes, bread, cheese, and olives among serving plates. Whisk together pesto, olive oil, vinegar, and 1 Tbsp water. Drizzle dressing over salads.