Ever tried popped sorghum? These babies look like mini-popcorn and add a delicious crunch to dishes, including these peanut butter balls. If you don’t want to pop sorghum yourself, you can always find pre-popped sorghum at specialty markets or online.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 80; protein: 2.5g; fat: 6g; carbs: 6g
Recipe by Triad to Wellness and photo by Faith Smith on behalf of the Sorghum Checkoff.
Preheat the saucepan over medium heat; it's important the saucepan is hot. Your pan is hot and ready to use once you sprinkle a drop of water to see if it sizzles and evaporates.
Place 1/4 cup whole grain sorghum into the preheated pan and cover it with a tight-fitting lid. This process takes about 3 minutes. Shake the pan to prevent burning until the sorghum starts popping. Once the popping slows to 6-8 seconds between pops, remove from the heat and pour onto the parchment-lined baking sheet to cool. (Chef’s note: Store-bought popped sorghum can be used.)
Repeat step two.
In a bowl, add the cinnamon, peanut butter, chocolate chips, and peanuts, and mix together. Then, in batches, add the sorghum to this mixture, and mix until well-combined.
Cover the bowl, and place it in the freezer for 10-15 minutes until the batter is not sticky and on the firm side.
While the popped sorghum mixture is in the freezer, place water in the bottom of a double boiler over medium heat. Place the coconut oil and dark chocolate on the top of the double boiler, stirring occasionally until melted, and remove the pan from the heat.
Remove the popped sorghum mixture from the freezer, and use a 2-Tbsp scooper to scoop the mixture on the parchment-lined baking sheet. Alternatively, you can form the popped sorghum balls with your hands. Spraying your hands with cooking oil can help with the stickiness.
Transfer the melted chocolate to a zip-top sandwich bag, squeezing the chocolate down toward one of the bottom corners and snip the corner. Drizzle chocolate over each Popped Sorghum Peanut Butter Ball.
Refrigerate the popped sorghum peanut butter balls for a minimum of 15 minutes, so the chocolate sets, before serving. They can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several days or in the freezer for a few weeks.