These pancakes are packed with protein (18g per serving) and great flavors, while the oatmeal combined with cottage cheese creates a fluffy texture.
Note: If you opt for maple syrup, keep portions to 2Tbsp each of maple syrup and pepitas (pumpkin seeds).
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 236; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 18g; carbohydrates: 32g; sugar: 9g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 13mg; sodium: 579mg
Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D. of The Lean Green Bean.
Place all ingredients in a deep bowl or cup. Give the ingredients a good stir to combine everything, then blend with an immersion blender (or a food processor) until the batter is well-combined and a smooth, thick consistency.
Heat pan or griddle to low-medium heat, and spray with nonstick spray.
Scoop out about a quarter cup of batter at a time, and pour onto pan. You should be able to make about 4 small pancakes.
Cook until little bubbles form, and the edges of the pancakes are solid enough to put a spatula underneath. Flip the pancakes, and cook for one to two additional minutes.
Place on a plate, sprinkle chopped apple and pepitas over the pancakes, drizzle with maple syrup, and serve.