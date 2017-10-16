These pancakes are packed with protein (18g per serving) and great flavors, while the oatmeal combined with cottage cheese creates a fluffy texture.

Note: If you opt for maple syrup, keep portions to 2Tbsp each of maple syrup and pepitas (pumpkin seeds).

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 236; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 18g; carbohydrates: 32g; sugar: 9g; fiber: 6g; cholesterol: 13mg; sodium: 579mg

Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D. of The Lean Green Bean.