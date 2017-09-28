Chia is a seed that works well in puddings. One tablespoon contains 55 calories, 2g of protein, and 6g of fiber. It also contains several important minerals including calcium, potassium, and iron.
If you like a thick pudding, start with less milk and then add more to get it the consistency you desire.
Nutrition Information (per serving)
Calories: 273; total fat: 9.4g; protein: 26.2g; carbohydrates: 20.9g; fiber: 9.8g
Recipe and photo by Kelli Shallal, M.P.H., R.D. of Hungry Hobby.
Whisk together whey protein, milk, honey, and pumpkin pie spice.
Add in puree, and whisk until completely smooth.
Add in chia seeds, and whisk until well-combined.
Let chill in the refrigerator for 8-10 hours.
Add more milk and honey (or desired sweetener) if it isn’t sweet enough for you, and toppings like dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds if desired.