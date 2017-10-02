There’s no cooking required in these energy-filled snack balls. And since they're filled with so many good-for-you ingredients, you won't need to feel guilty about having a few for a filling mid-day snack.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 67; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 2g; carbohydrates: 6g; sugar: 2g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 1mg
Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D. of The Lean Green Bean.
Put the nuts and seeds in a food processor or high-powered blender, and pulse several times to chop. Pour into a bowl, and set aside.
Put the remaining ingredients in the food processor, and process to chop and mix well.
Add the nut mixture and pulse several times until well-combined.
Scoop mixture onto large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap up, and squeeze to form large ball.
Freeze for 30-60 minutes.
Remove from freezer, and roll into bite-size balls.
Store extra energy balls in the freezer.