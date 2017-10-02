Servings
18
Prep Time
15

There’s no cooking required in these energy-filled snack balls. And since they're filled with so many good-for-you ingredients, you won't need to feel guilty about having a few for a filling mid-day snack.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 67; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 0g; protein: 2g; carbohydrates: 6g; sugar: 2g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 1mg

Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D. of The Lean Green Bean.

Ingredients 
½ cup pumpkin seeds (shelled)
½ cup sunflower seeds
1 Tbsp chia seeds
½ cup almonds
½ cup pumpkin puree
1 cup chopped and pitted dates
½ cup rolled oats
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp ginger
How to make it 

Put the nuts and seeds in a food processor or high-powered blender, and pulse several times to chop. Pour into a bowl, and set aside.

Put the remaining ingredients in the food processor, and process to chop and mix well.

Add the nut mixture and pulse several times until well-combined.

Scoop mixture onto large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap up, and squeeze to form large ball.

Freeze for 30-60 minutes.

Remove from freezer, and roll into bite-size balls.

Store extra energy balls in the freezer.