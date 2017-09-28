Servings
8
Prep Time
10

You only need one half-cup of the puree to give this hummus a fall flavor, plus to get a healthy dose of antioxidants. Use to dip vegetables, or as a condiment on a turkey or chicken sandwich.

Nutrition information (per ¼ cup serving)

Calories: 106; total fat: 6.4g; saturated fat: 0.8g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 8.9g; fiber: 2.5g

Recipe and photo by Meme Inge, M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N. of Living Well Kitchen.

Ingredients 
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
1 garlic clove
1 can (15 oz) reduced-sodium chickpeas, rinsed & drained
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
2 Tbsp water
2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
How to make it 

Toast pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly toasted. Remove from heat.

Add all ingredients but about 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds into the bowl of a food processor. Process for 20 seconds. Add remaining ingredients, and process until smooth; stirring a few times throughout processing to make sure everything is completely smooth.

Taste, and season as needed.

Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with reserved teaspoon of toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve with fresh veggies. Enjoy.