You only need one half-cup of the puree to give this hummus a fall flavor, plus to get a healthy dose of antioxidants. Use to dip vegetables, or as a condiment on a turkey or chicken sandwich.
Nutrition information (per ¼ cup serving)
Calories: 106; total fat: 6.4g; saturated fat: 0.8g; protein: 4g; carbohydrates: 8.9g; fiber: 2.5g
Recipe and photo by Meme Inge, M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N. of Living Well Kitchen.
Toast pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until lightly toasted. Remove from heat.
Add all ingredients but about 1 teaspoon pumpkin seeds into the bowl of a food processor. Process for 20 seconds. Add remaining ingredients, and process until smooth; stirring a few times throughout processing to make sure everything is completely smooth.
Taste, and season as needed.
Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with reserved teaspoon of toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve with fresh veggies. Enjoy.