When slicing chili peppers, if your fingers come into contact with the ribs or seeds (the hottest part of the pepper) and then your eyes, you’ll feel the burn which may even turn to tears. To be safe, wear a pair of disposable gloves while handling chili peppers.
But despite the danger, these jalapeños make for the perfect garnish when topping off a sandwich or salad.
Nutrition (per 1 Tbsp)
Calories: 2; Total Fat: 0 grams; Saturated Fat: 0 grams; Protein: 0 grams: Carbohydrates: 0 grams; Sugars: 0 grams; Fiber: 0 grams; Cholesterol: 0 milligrams; Sodium: 37 milligrams
Recipe and photo by registered dietitian nutritionist Heather A. Goesch, M.P.H., R.D.N., L.D.N. of Heather Goesch Nutrition.
Pack jalapeño slices tightly in a clean 1-quart glass jar (or 2, 1-pint jars) leaving about 1-inch of head room at the top.
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, toast mustard seeds until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes, then add the remaining ingredients. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt.
Remove immediately from the heat once boiling. Carefully pour the mixture into your jar(s), making sure the jalapeños are completely submerged. Do not overfill; remember to leave at least 1/2-inch of head room. Allow mixture to cool to room temperature on the counter. Tightly seal, turn upside-down, and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to 1 week. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to eat or gift. These quick pickled jalapeños will be good for about 1 month, refrigerated.