When slicing chili peppers, if your fingers come into contact with the ribs or seeds (the hottest part of the pepper) and then your eyes, you’ll feel the burn which may even turn to tears. To be safe, wear a pair of disposable gloves while handling chili peppers.

But despite the danger, these jalapeños make for the perfect garnish when topping off a sandwich or salad.

Nutrition (per 1 Tbsp)

Calories: 2; Total Fat: 0 grams; Saturated Fat: 0 grams; Protein: 0 grams: Carbohydrates: 0 grams; Sugars: 0 grams; Fiber: 0 grams; Cholesterol: 0 milligrams; Sodium: 37 milligrams

Recipe and photo by registered dietitian nutritionist Heather A. Goesch, M.P.H., R.D.N., L.D.N. of Heather Goesch Nutrition.