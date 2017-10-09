Quinoa is packed with muscle-building BCAAs (branch-chain amino acids), and acts as the base of this nutritious salad. Complemented with delicious kale, walnuts, and goat cheese, you get a whopping 15g of protein per serving.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 369; total fat: 14.2g; saturated fat: 4.1g; protein: 14.9g; carbohydrates: 47.8g; sugar: 11g; fiber: 6.4g; cholesterol: 14.8mg; sodium: 255.6mg

Recipe and photo by Meri Raffetto of Real Living Nutrition Services.