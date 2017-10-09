Servings
4
Cook Time
20
Prep Time
5

Quinoa is packed with muscle-building BCAAs (branch-chain amino acids), and acts as the base of this nutritious salad. Complemented with delicious kale, walnuts, and goat cheese, you get a whopping 15g of protein per serving.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 369; total fat: 14.2g; saturated fat: 4.1g; protein: 14.9g; carbohydrates: 47.8g; sugar: 11g; fiber: 6.4g; cholesterol: 14.8mg; sodium: 255.6mg

Recipe and photo by Meri Raffetto of Real Living Nutrition Services.

Ingredients 
1 cup quinoa
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock
3 kale leaves, roughly chopped
2 fresh pears, diced
8-12 tsp balsamic honey mustard vinaigrette, divided
¼ cup walnuts, lightly toasted
2 oz crumbled goat cheese
How to make it 

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a medium pot. Add the quinoa, and toast until it turns a darker brown and you can smell the toasty aroma. Add stock, and cook according to package directions.

Remove cooked quinoa from the pan, and divide evenly into 4 serving bowls and let completely cool.

Once cooled, add the kale and pears; toss with a small amount of dressing. Very little dressing is needed, so start with a teaspoon or two to each bowl.

Sprinkle with walnuts and goat cheese, and adjust dressing to taste.