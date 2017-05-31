Get 26g of protein per serving with these portion-controlled stuffed peppers. Plus, did you know one bell pepper has more vitamin C than an orange? A boost of antioxidants is just another reason to eat these bad boys.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 511; protein: 26.5g; fat: 9g; carbs: 84g; sugar: 12g
Recipe and photo by Tawnie Kroll, R.D.N. of Kroll’s Korner.
Preheat oven to 375°F.
To make the taco seasoning, combine the ingredients in a small bowl.
In a large saucepan, heat olive oil and sauté onion for 2-3 minutes. Add in quinoa, black beans, garbanzo beans, corn, diced tomatoes, jalapeno, quinoa, and taco seasoning. You may need to add a little water to the mixture at this point.
Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove seeds and the membrane. You can either fill the bells by cutting them in half, or leaving them whole. It's up to you.
Spoon in the quinoa filling and top with cheese and cilantro. Place bell peppers in a baking dish and cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes or until warm.