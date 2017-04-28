These easy-to-make protein bars are packed with dried fruit, rolled oats, and vanilla whey protein powder. Make them over the weekend so that they're ready to grab when you're rushing off to the gym or office during the week.
Nutrition (per bar)
252 calories, 17g protein, 41g carbs, 23g sugar, 3g fat, 41g fiber
Line a 9" by 5" loaf pan with plastic wrap and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine fruit and water in a small bowl. Let stand until fruit is soft, about 5–10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
Place oats in a food processor and process to a fine powder. add the fruit, protein, milk, and zest. Process, using the pulse mode, until the fruit is finely chopped and the mixture begins to clump together on the sides of the bowl.
Transfer mixture to the prepared pan. Place a piece of wax paper or plastic wrap (coated with nonstick cooking spray) atop the bar mixture and use it to flatten the mixture evenly; leave the paper or plastic wrap on. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Using the liner, lift the mixture from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Uncover and cut into six bars.