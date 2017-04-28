How to make it

Line a 9" by 5" loaf pan with plastic wrap and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine fruit and water in a small bowl. Let stand until fruit is soft, about 5–10 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

Place oats in a food processor and process to a fine powder. add the fruit, protein, milk, and zest. Process, using the pulse mode, until the fruit is finely chopped and the mixture begins to clump together on the sides of the bowl.

Transfer mixture to the prepared pan. Place a piece of wax paper or plastic wrap (coated with nonstick cooking spray) atop the bar mixture and use it to flatten the mixture evenly; leave the paper or plastic wrap on. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.