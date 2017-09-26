Brussels sprouts are part of the cruciferous vegetable family (aka cabbage family) which has been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer. These bad boys are also a rich source of the antioxidant vitamin A, and are packed with several energy-boosting B-vitamins, potassium, and vitamin C.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 88; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 5g; carbohydrates: 11g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 5g; sodium: 60mg

Recipe and photo by Christy Brissette, M.Sc., R.D., president of 80 Twenty Nutrition.