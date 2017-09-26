Brussels sprouts are part of the cruciferous vegetable family (aka cabbage family) which has been shown to help reduce the risk of cancer. These bad boys are also a rich source of the antioxidant vitamin A, and are packed with several energy-boosting B-vitamins, potassium, and vitamin C.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 88; total fat: 4g; saturated fat: 1g; protein: 5g; carbohydrates: 11g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 5g; sodium: 60mg
Recipe and photo by Christy Brissette, M.Sc., R.D., president of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil.
Disperse the sprouts across the foil, and drizzle with the oil. Sprinkle with the salt, pepper, and sage. Arrange the sprouts so they aren't overlapping.
Bake for about 40 minutes, stirring the sprouts every 10 minutes or so. You want them golden brown, and easily speared by a fork.
Top with nutritional yeast or Parmesan cheese.