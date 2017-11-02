Quiches are an easy way to get in protein, vegetables, and dairy, all of which contain key nutrients to help keep your body fit. As this recipe serves eight, you can cook a batch and freeze half for later. Freeze individually so you can defrost one or two in minutes either in the oven or microwave.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 122; total fat: 9g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 9g; carbohydrates: 2g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 0g; cholesterol: 154mg; sodium: 310mg

Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy.