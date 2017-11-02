Quiches are an easy way to get in protein, vegetables, and dairy, all of which contain key nutrients to help keep your body fit. As this recipe serves eight, you can cook a batch and freeze half for later. Freeze individually so you can defrost one or two in minutes either in the oven or microwave.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 122; total fat: 9g; saturated fat: 4g; protein: 9g; carbohydrates: 2g; sugar: 1g; fiber: 0g; cholesterol: 154mg; sodium: 310mg
Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy.
To prepare the roasted tomatoes: Preheat oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Lay tomato circles on baking sheet in a single layer. Spritz with olive oil. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool. Chop tomatoes into small pieces, reserving about a dozen circles for garnishing the top of the quiches.
Lower oven temperature to 350°. Generously spray a muffin tin with nonstick spray or line with foil muffin cups.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs for about 2 minutes, until frothy. Slowly pour in milk while continuing to whisk. Then whisk in 1 Tbsp roasted garlic.
Fold into eggs, one at a time, tomatoes, cheese, basil, and salt and pepper.
Pour egg mixture into prepared muffin tins to fill each hole about 90% full. Gently place one tomato round on top of each quiche.
Bake in oven for 25 minutes, until centers are fully set.
Remove from oven and allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes. Use a knife around the edges of each quiche to loosen it. Then use a thin, flexible spatula to help remove each one from the pan.
Serve immediately, or allow to cool completely, and store in refrigerator for up to 3 days.