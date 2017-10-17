Root vegetables, like parsnips and turnips, lend a delicious fall flavor while also providing fiber, numerous B-vitamins, calcium, and selenium. The beans also contribute a healthy dose of fiber and protein.
Nutrition (per 2 cup serving)
Calories: 220; protein: 9g; fat: 4g; carbs: 38g
Recipe and photo by Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., author of The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. Photo courtesy of Nat & Cody Gantz.
Stack the spinach leaves, roll them up, and then slice into ribbons. Work in batches if needed.
In a large pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil until it simmers. Add the onion, carrot, celery, parsnip, and turnip, and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the beans, and stir to combine. Add the vegetable broth, mirin, and bay leaves, and stir to combine.
Increase the heat to high and bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer until the beans are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Stir in the spinach ribbons and black pepper.