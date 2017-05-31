Foil packs are one of the easiest meal prep strategies possible. Take five minutes in the morning before work to toss your ingredients in a foil pack and store them in the fridge. Once you’re back from work, preheat the oven, and in 20 minutes you'll have a delicious meal. Pair this delicious salmon and asparagus recipe with whole grains, like quinoa or brown rice, or a tossed salad. 

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 255; protein: 31g; fat: 12g; carbs: 7g; sugar: 3g

Recipe and photo by Betsy Ramirez, Dietitian and Blogger at Betsy's Kitchen Table.

Ingredients 
2 packs ready to eat asparagus (1 lb total)
2 large salmon fillets or 4 small fillets
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 cloves fresh-minced garlic
4 lemon slices
Salt and pepper to taste
2 sheets of aluminum foil and parchment paper
How to make it 

In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic. Set aside.

Place a handful of asparagus in the middle of a sheet of parchment and aluminum foil. Place 1 tsp of vinegar mixture over top and toss.

Add 1 salmon fillet on top of asparagus. Top with 1 tsp of mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 2 lemon slices to the top.

Make a tent and secure the seams.

Repeat the above steps with second piece of salmon. Bake both foil packs at 350°F for 20 minutes. Serve and enjoy.