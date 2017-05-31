Foil packs are one of the easiest meal prep strategies possible. Take five minutes in the morning before work to toss your ingredients in a foil pack and store them in the fridge. Once you’re back from work, preheat the oven, and in 20 minutes you'll have a delicious meal. Pair this delicious salmon and asparagus recipe with whole grains, like quinoa or brown rice, or a tossed salad.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 255; protein: 31g; fat: 12g; carbs: 7g; sugar: 3g
Recipe and photo by Betsy Ramirez, Dietitian and Blogger at Betsy's Kitchen Table.
In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic. Set aside.
Place a handful of asparagus in the middle of a sheet of parchment and aluminum foil. Place 1 tsp of vinegar mixture over top and toss.
Add 1 salmon fillet on top of asparagus. Top with 1 tsp of mixture and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add 2 lemon slices to the top.
Make a tent and secure the seams.
Repeat the above steps with second piece of salmon. Bake both foil packs at 350°F for 20 minutes. Serve and enjoy.