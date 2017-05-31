Foil packs are one of the easiest meal prep strategies possible. Take five minutes in the morning before work to toss your ingredients in a foil pack and store them in the fridge. Once you’re back from work, preheat the oven, and in 20 minutes you'll have a delicious meal. Pair this delicious salmon and asparagus recipe with whole grains, like quinoa or brown rice, or a tossed salad.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 255; protein: 31g; fat: 12g; carbs: 7g; sugar: 3g

Recipe and photo by Betsy Ramirez, Dietitian and Blogger at Betsy's Kitchen Table.