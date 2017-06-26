This two-ingredient chicken dish is a perfect weeknight meal providing a whopping 34 grams of protein. If you’re buying bottled salsa, check the nutrition facts panel to ensure you’re buying the one with the least amount of sugar and sodium. Better yet, whip up your own salsa so you can control the ingredients.

Nutrition Information (per serving)

Calories: 208; Total Fat: 4 grams; Saturated Fat: 1 gram; Protein: 34 grams: Carbohydrates: 9 grams; Sugar: 5 grams; Fiber: 2 grams; Cholesterol: 103 milligrams; Sodium: 977 milligrams

Recipe and photo by Dixya Bhattara, R.D., of Food, Pleasure and Health.