Between the green leafy kale and bright orange butternut squash, you’ll be getting a ton of antioxidants and iron to help keep your body healthy. Choose a lean sausage for the soup to help keep calories, sodium, and saturated fat in check.

Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)

Calories: 100; protein: 7.7g; fat: 2.3g; carbs: 13.4g; sugar: 1.7g

Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie, M.C.N., R.D.N., L.D., food and nutrition blogger at Lively Table.