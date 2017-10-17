Between the green leafy kale and bright orange butternut squash, you’ll be getting a ton of antioxidants and iron to help keep your body healthy. Choose a lean sausage for the soup to help keep calories, sodium, and saturated fat in check.
Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)
Calories: 100; protein: 7.7g; fat: 2.3g; carbs: 13.4g; sugar: 1.7g
Recipe and photo by Kaleigh McMordie, M.C.N., R.D.N., L.D., food and nutrition blogger at Lively Table.
In a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, brown sausage. Drain, and set aside.
In same pot, without wiping out, add celery, onion, garlic, and squash. Cook until fragrant and semi-soft.
Add broth, water, thyme, and pepper. Let simmer until squash is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Add beans or chickpeas and kale, and let simmer until beans are warmed through and kale is wilted, about 5-10 more minutes. Serve hot.