For British chef Yotam Ottolenghi, the egg is the perfect finishing touch—the key to completing a dish that is "almost there". One of his favorite egg dishes is the Tunisian staple shakshuka, which, with its chopped garlic, peppers, fiery harissa, and baked egg, he describes as "drama in the mouth".

Ottolenghi suggests this as an ideal brunch: "It’s a really informal dish—you can do all the work beforehand, then all you need is some crusty white bread to mop up the juices. It also has magical hangover-clearing properties."

When baking an egg that’s cracked on top of a dish—as with shakshuka or pizza—the trick is not overcooking the egg or the dish. The key is to add the egg in the last 10 minutes (in a 350° oven), and to watch it closely.