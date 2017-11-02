This Middle Eastern version of "eggs in purgatory" combines eggs, vegetables, and tomato sauce with about 15g of carbs per serving. When purchasing tomato sauce, compare labels and choose the variety with the least added sugar.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 172; total fat: 8g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 12g; carbohydrates: 15g; sugar: 10g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 194mg; sodium: 974mg
Recipe and photo by Abbey Sharp, R.D.
Preheat oven to 375°.
Heat the oil in a medium cast iron skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, and cook until softened and slightly browned. Add in the zucchini and bell pepper, and stir until they develop a bit of color. Then add in the garlic, and sauté for an extra 30 seconds until fragrant.
Add in the tomato sauce, spinach, cumin, paprika, and cayenne, and stir until combined. Season with a pinch each of salt and pepper, then create 4 wells in the mixture.
Crack the eggs into the wells, and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake for 7 minutes or until the egg whites are cooked through but the yolks remain slightly runny.
Garnish with feta cheese and za'atar, and serve with crusty bread.