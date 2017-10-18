With a whopping 42g of protein, this delicious, muscle-building stuffed chicken is perfect for crisp fall weather. The apple, a quintessential autumn fruit, contributes fiber and vitamin C, and balances the richness of the cheese.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 433; protein: 42g; fat: 15g; carbs: 28g; sugar: 8g
Recipe and photo by Kara Golis, R.D.N. of Byte Sized Nutrition
Combine all marinade ingredients (garlic, 1 tsp olive oil, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, 1½ Tbsp thyme, ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp black pepper) in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag. Add chicken to resealable plastic bag, and gently toss to coat. Place in refrigerator overnight (or at least 4 hours) to allow chicken to marinade.
Once chicken has marinated and you're ready to cook, preheat the oven to 425° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Toss potatoes and Brussels sprouts with 1/2 Tbsp olive oil and 1/2 Tbsp chopped thyme. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Arrange veggies in a single layer on a baking sheet, leaving a space in the center of the pan for the chicken.
Remove chicken from resealable plastic bag, and transfer to cutting board. Discard marinade.
Place the palm of your nondominant hand on top of one chicken breast and gently apply pressure. Use a sharp knife to make a horizontal slit along the side of the breast, being careful not to cut all the way through the breast. Open the breast up so that it resembles a butterfly. Repeat with the other breast.
On one side of the chicken, lay out half of your apple slices. Top with half of the brie and half of the arugula. Carefully fold the other side of the chicken back over on top of the filling (aka "close the book"). Place 2-3 toothpicks through the chicken to secure. Repeat this process with the other chicken breast.
Carefully transfer both chicken breasts to the center of the baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, flip potatoes and brussels sprouts, and return to oven. Bake an additional 8-10 minutes, until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165°.