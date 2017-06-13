Your beef and cheese cravings are probably always at an all-time high. The only problem? Burritos, quesadillas, and enchiladas are pretty much guaranteed to wreck your diet. They're fat, carb, and calorie bombs.

But with this easy-to-make version of carnitas, loaded with high-protein lobster and beef chuck, you can get all the flavor without the guilt.

Pro tip: These melt-in-your-mouth carnitas pair perfectly with this spicy Michelada cocktail, which also happens to be low in calories.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 476; protein 62g; carbs 18g; fat 16g

Recipes by Chef James Briscione and Anthony Caporale of the Institute of Culinary Education.