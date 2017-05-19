This delicious, easy-to-make recipe is packed with protein, nutrients, and good-for-you vitamins (courtesy of the bell peppers)—it's also ridiculously easy to put together, making it a perfect weeknight option.

Nutrition (per bell pepper)

Calories: 276; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 30g: carbohydrates: 26g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 68mg; sodium: 276mg

Recipe and photo by Kristin Vrana of FoodFash.