This delicious, easy-to-make recipe is packed with protein, nutrients, and good-for-you vitamins (courtesy of the bell peppers)—it's also ridiculously easy to put together, making it a perfect weeknight option.
Nutrition (per bell pepper)
Calories: 276; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 30g: carbohydrates: 26g; sugar: 5g; fiber: 5g; cholesterol: 68mg; sodium: 276mg
Recipe and photo by Kristin Vrana of FoodFash.
In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of water and quinoa to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 15 minutes.
While quinoa is cooking, heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium heat.
Add onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until onions start to become translucent. Add cubed sirloin and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, for another 5 to 7 minutes.
Add cooked quinoa to the beef mixture and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup of water.
Lightly coat bell peppers with olive oil and set in casserole dish.
Fill peppers with beef mixture and bake for 30 minutes.
Let cool for 10 minutes and serve.