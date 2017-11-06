How to make it

Combine mozzarella and Parmesan in a small bowl, toss, and set aside.

In a separate bowl, gently mix ricotta and egg; season with salt and pepper, and set aside.

Heat 1/2 cup of marinara sauce in the bottom of a skillet over medium-low heat. Add 2 lasagna noodles, then top with half of the vegetables, a few spoonfuls of sauce, followed by half of the ricotta mixture, then one-third of the mozzarella mixture.

Make the next layer with 2 more noodles, remaining vegetables, a few more spoonfuls of sauce, the remaining ricotta, and an additional one-third of the shredded cheese.

For the final layer, use the two remaining noodles, followed by remaining sauce and shredded cheese. Cover, and cook for approximately 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and noodles are tender.