Servings
1
Prep Time
5

If you drank your way through these mouth-watering margarita recipesreally go out on the edge and make a smoky variation.

This recipe combines watermelon, jalapeño, and hickory-smoked salt for a concoction that'll delight all your senses.

Makes 1 Servings
Prep Time: 
5
Cook Time: 
0
Ingredients 
1 jalapeno, cut into strips
2-3 cubes fresh watermelon
2 oz mezcal or tequila
1 oz lime juice
1⁄2 oz agave simple syrup
Hickory-smoked salt
How to make it 

Muddle the jalapeno and watermelon in the bottom of a shaker.

Fill shaker with ice.

Add the tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Shake well, and strain into an ice-filled, salt-rimmed glass and serve.