If you're a football fan from crab country—looking at you, Seattle, Baltimore, and D.C.—then there's no better way to prove your local pride than grilling up some of the best seafood around on gameday.
This recipe specifically calls for Alaskan king crab, but any crab species—whether Mid-Atlantic blue claws or Pacific Dungeness—will taste delicious when you combine it with the smoky flavor brought out by the woodchips. (Plus, you've always got the smoker to help keep you warm.)
Recipe and photo courtesy of Char-Broil.
Place wood chips in smoker box in pre-heated grill set up for indirect heat as per instructions of equipment being used and wait for smoke to begin. A light blue smoke is desired rather than white smoke. (NOTE: Practice generating smoke in the method of choice prior to cooking – temperature of the grill and restricting air flow to the burning wood will be the primary way to control the quality of smoke.)
Rinse crab legs under cold water to remove any icy glaze, pat dry with paper towels.
Cut slits on one side of the shells to 'open up” strip in the shell to expose the meat. Quality kitchen shears will be the best tool for this job.
Drizzle olive oil onto expose crab meat and sprinkle with seasoning.
Lay crab legs on grates on opposite side of direct heat, meat exposed side up. Use the foil to make a scrunchy base to hold the legs and keep from rolling.
Serve with lemon or other condiments preferred by your guests.