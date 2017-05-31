How to make it

Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat an 8x8" oven-safe casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Line a baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, spread on baking sheet, and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned on outside and tender on inside. Set aside to cool and reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

In a small food processor, blender, or immersion blender, puree cottage cheese until smooth. It should be the consistency of ricotta cheese.

In a large bowl, mix together the cauliflower rice, whisked eggs, and blended cottage cheese (or ricotta). To the rice/cottage cheese mixture, add roasted sweet potatoes, beans, peppers, corn, scallions, cilantro, baking powder, salt, and black pepper, to taste. Fold in all ingredients until well-dispersed.

Transfer cauliflower rice veggie mixture to prepared casserole dish and spread with a spatula so it's even on top.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes until golden brown on top. The center of the casserole should be solid and not feel jiggly. You can turn on the broiler for 2-3 minutes at the end if the cheese isn't browned enough.