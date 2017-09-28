This member of the winter squash family has a bright exterior and stringy, light yellow-white pulp that resembles thin noodles once cooked. One cup of the stringy squash contains 40 calories, 2g of fiber, and 10% of your daily recommended amount of vitamin C. It’s also become a very popular pasta replacement touted for its low sugar content. So go ahead, dig in.
Nutrition information (per serving)
Calories: 199; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 31g; sugar: 12g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 16mg; sodium: 373mg
Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D., C.L.T. of Simple Swaps.
Prepare your spaghetti squash. Either bake in the oven at 375° for 30-45 minutes, or nuke in the microwave for 5-10 minutes after you cut in half and take out the seeds.
For the pasta sauce: Place butter in saucepan, and begin to melt slowly over medium heat.
Combine tomatoes, onions, and garlic, and stir until tomatoes become tender (about 8-10 minutes).
Continue stirring, turn stove top to low, and add in pumpkin, milk, spices, and chopped chicken sausage.
Cover, and cook for approximately 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes.
Shred spaghetti squash, and pour sauce over the top.
Garnish with mozzarella cheese, and enjoy.