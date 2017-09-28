This member of the winter squash family has a bright exterior and stringy, light yellow-white pulp that resembles thin noodles once cooked. One cup of the stringy squash contains 40 calories, 2g of fiber, and 10% of your daily recommended amount of vitamin C. It’s also become a very popular pasta replacement touted for its low sugar content. So go ahead, dig in.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 199; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 31g; sugar: 12g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 16mg; sodium: 373mg

Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D., C.L.T. of Simple Swaps.