This member of the winter squash family has a bright exterior and stringy, light yellow-white pulp that resembles thin noodles once cooked. One cup of the stringy squash contains 40 calories, 2g of fiber, and 10% of your daily recommended amount of vitamin C. It’s also become a very popular pasta replacement touted for its low sugar content. So go ahead, dig in.

Nutrition information (per serving)

Calories: 199; total fat: 7g; saturated fat: 3g; protein: 7g; carbohydrates: 31g; sugar: 12g; fiber: 9g; cholesterol: 16mg; sodium: 373mg

Recipe and photo by Elizabeth Shaw, M.S., R.D., C.L.T. of Simple Swaps.

Ingredients 
1 1/2 cups of canned pumpkin puree
2 small roma tomatoes, chopped
1/2 small yellow onion, chopped
3-5 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tbsp light butter
1 tsp smoked paprika
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp sage
1 1/2 tsp oregano
1/2 tsp basil
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp chipotle hot sauce
1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 medium spaghetti squash
2 chicken sausages
1/4 cup of part-skim mozzarella cheese
How to make it 

Prepare your spaghetti squash. Either bake in the oven at 375° for 30-45 minutes, or nuke in the microwave for 5-10 minutes after you cut in half and take out the seeds.

For the pasta sauce: Place butter in saucepan, and begin to melt slowly over medium heat.

Combine tomatoes, onions, and garlic, and stir until tomatoes become tender (about 8-10 minutes).

Continue stirring, turn stove top to low, and add in pumpkin, milk, spices, and chopped chicken sausage.

Cover, and cook for approximately 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Shred spaghetti squash, and pour sauce over the top.

Garnish with mozzarella cheese, and enjoy.