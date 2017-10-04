How to make it

Get the peppers done first: Holding the poblanos over a gas flame or laying them on a hot barbecue, char the skin of each pepper until it blackens and blisters. When the skin is blistered and pepper is very hot, place each pepper into a paper bag or airtight container for 15-20 minutes. Remove peppers from the container, and remove as much of the skin as you can, as well as the seeds and stem.

Throw the peeled, seeded peppers along with the chipotle chiles, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, chicken broth (no need to heat it), lime juice, and ancho chile powder into a food processor. Process until mostly smooth, and set aside.

Moisten each chicken breast under a running tap (you might not need to do this if the chicken is already moist and the flour is sticking to it well), and dredge pieces in flour or masa.