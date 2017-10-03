In this stir-fry, you control the heat. If you don't want too much heat, then opt for an Anaheim or poblano pepper. But if you’re looking to turn up the spice, use a jalapeño or smaller-sized serrano chili—just remember, the smaller, the spicier.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 374; Total Fat: 10 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 48 grams: Carbohydrates: 21 grams; Fiber: 6 grams; Sodium: 581 milligrams
Recipe and photo provided by Abbie Gellman, M.S., R.D. of Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.
Fill a medium pot with salted water and bring to a boil. Add the carrot and cauliflower. After 1 minute, add the sugar snaps. Let the vegetables cook 1 more minute and strain. Rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, cornstarch, honey, and red-pepper flakes and set aside.
In a large skillet or wok, heat the sesame oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and ginger. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chicken, red bell pepper, chili pepper, and the blanched carrot, cauliflower, and sugar snaps. Pour the soy sauce mixture over the chicken and vegetables. Mix to evenly coat. Once everything is heated through, add the scallions and cook 1 more minute.