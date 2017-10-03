In this stir-fry, you control the heat. If you don't want too much heat, then opt for an Anaheim or poblano pepper. But if you’re looking to turn up the spice, use a jalapeño or smaller-sized serrano chili—just remember, the smaller, the spicier.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 374; Total Fat: 10 grams; Saturated Fat: 2 grams; Protein: 48 grams: Carbohydrates: 21 grams; Fiber: 6 grams; Sodium: 581 milligrams

Recipe and photo provided by Abbie Gellman, M.S., R.D. of Culinary Nutrition Cuisine.