We'll admit, the mix of ingredients in this low-calorie version of the classic Michelada cocktail may sound a bit strange, but combined they work together to create a nuanced, spicy, and all-around great-tasting savory cocktail.

Not to mention, this flavor-packed cocktail will pair perfectly with these delicious (and high-protein) shredded beef and lobster "carnitas"—it's a combination that'll satisfy your craving for Mexican food, without wrecking your diet.

Recipe by Chef James Briscione and Anthony Caporale of the Institute of Culinary Education in NYC.