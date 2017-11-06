Servings
This rice bowl couldn't be easier, but it's sure to impress. Fresh ingredients and savory seasonings pair perfectly for a lightened-up yet satisfying meal.

Nutrition (per serving)

600 calories; 26g fat; 26g protein; 71g carbs; 19g sugar

Recipe and photo by Kara Lydon, R.D., of The Foodie Dietitian.

Ingredients 
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup rice vinegar
2 Tbsp Sriracha (or to taste)
2 Tbsp brown sugar
1/4 cup + 1 Tbsp peanut butter
1/4 tsp salt
1 Tbsp sesame oil
14 oz extra-firm tofu, pressed and cut into 8 slices
1 garlic clove, minced
1 bunch bok choy, roughly chopped
4 cups brown rice
1/4 cup crushed peanuts
1/4 cup scallions
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 400°.

In a bowl, whisk soy sauce, rice vinegar, Sriracha, brown sugar, peanut butter, and salt until combined.

Brush both sides of tofu slices with peanut sauce. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake for 35 minutes, flipping over halfway through.

In a large sauté pan, heat sesame oil over medium heat. Add garlic and bok choy, and toss to coat. Add remaining sauce and sauté for 5-8 minutes, or until greens are wilted and crisp-tender.

Divide rice between four bowls. Top with bok choy, tofu, crushed peanuts, and scallions.