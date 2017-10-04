Servings
Get the benefits of chili peppers—both by chopping them up and adding them to everyday favorites like chili, burger mixtures, and lasagna.

Pro tip: Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw chili peppers, as the residue can irritate your skin.

Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)

Calories: 260; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 27g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 45mg; sodium: 622mg

Recipe and photo courtesy Amy Stafford of A Healthy Life.

Makes 6 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
75
Ingredients 
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 lb ground turkey
1 bell pepper or Poblano, diced
1 medium onion, diced
2 celery stalks, diced
1-2 finely chopped Serrano or Jalapeño peppers
2 cloves of garlic, diced
2 (14.5-oz) cans petite cut diced tomatoes
1 (15.5-oz) can red kidney beans
1 (15-oz) can pinto beans
1 cup medium/hot salsa
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
3/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup shredded cheese
1/2 cup chopped scallions
How to make it 

Heat oil in large nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until the turkey is browned, about 6 minutes. Add the peppers, onion, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, beans, salsa, chili powder, cumin, and salt, bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until the flavors are blended and the chili begins to thicken, about 1 hour. Serve with the cheese and scallions.