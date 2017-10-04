Get the benefits of chili peppers—both by chopping them up and adding them to everyday favorites like chili, burger mixtures, and lasagna.
Pro tip: Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after handling raw chili peppers, as the residue can irritate your skin.
Nutrition (per 1 cup serving)
Calories: 260; total fat: 6g; saturated fat: 2g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 27g; sugar: 3g; fiber: 7g; cholesterol: 45mg; sodium: 622mg
Recipe and photo courtesy Amy Stafford of A Healthy Life.
Heat oil in large nonstick saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until the turkey is browned, about 6 minutes. Add the peppers, onion, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes.
Add the tomatoes, beans, salsa, chili powder, cumin, and salt, bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until the flavors are blended and the chili begins to thicken, about 1 hour. Serve with the cheese and scallions.