This fall salad is packed with protein-rich quinoa and fiber-filled veggies, both of which aid in muscle recovery and keep you full long after a workout. “And it’s topped with a vinaigrette, made with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice,” says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. nutrition partner with POM Wonderful, “which contains unique polyphenols that may increase nitric oxide bioavailability to help your body get the oxygen and nutrients it needs during exercise.”Nutrition (per ¾ cup serving)Calories: 425; protein: 10g; fat: 10g; carbs: 50g; sugar: 5gRecipe and photo by Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. of Nutrition A La Natalie.
Preheat oven to 400°.
In a large bowl, combine the squash, 2 Tbsp of vegetable oil, and 1/4 tsp of salt. Mix until well-combined. Lay on a sheet pan, and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.
In a separate large bowl, combine the Brussels sprouts, 1 Tbsp of vegetable oil, and 1/4 tsp of salt. Lay on a sheet pan, and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile, make the dressing by whisking together the pomegranate juice, rice vinegar, honey, pepper, and rosemary.
Combine the cooked quinoa, cooked squash, roasted Brussels sprouts, and POM dressing. Mix together well. Season with salt and pepper.