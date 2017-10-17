This fall salad is packed with protein-rich quinoa and fiber-filled veggies, both of which aid in muscle recovery and keep you full long after a workout. “And it’s topped with a vinaigrette, made with POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice,” says Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. nutrition partner with POM Wonderful, “which contains unique polyphenols that may increase nitric oxide bioavailability to help your body get the oxygen and nutrients it needs during exercise.”Nutrition (per ¾ cup serving)Calories: 425; protein: 10g; fat: 10g; carbs: 50g; sugar: 5gRecipe and photo by Natalie Rizzo, M.S., R.D. of Nutrition A La Natalie.