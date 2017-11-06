Steak is often thought of as a man's man's meal, a no-frills slab of meat to chow down on. But for the sake of this salad, let's rethink steak with a touch of sensitivity.
You'll first need to put together a citrusy vinaigrette to toss with your salad. As far as the steak, cook it medium-rare, neither bloody nor burnt to a crisp.
Nutrition (per serving):
385 calories; 25g fat; 28g protein; 13g carbs; 5g sugar
Recipe and photo by Jessica Fishman Levinson, M.S., R.D., of Nutritioulicious.
For the vinaigrette: In a small food processor, combine all vinaigrette ingredients and purée until smooth and emulsified.
For the salad: Bring a small pot of water to boil; add green beans, and cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until bright green. Drain, and run green beans under cold water or shock in a bowl of ice water.
Spray grill grates with nonstick cooking spray or brush grates with oil. Heat grill to 500°. Place steak on the grill and cover to cook, flipping once, 3 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare.
Transfer steak to cutting board, and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice the steak against the grain.
Drain green beans, and pat dry. In a large bowl, toss together baby spinach, blanched green beans, strawberries, radishes, toasted almonds, and just enough of the shallot vinaigrette to coat lightly. Portion onto four plates, top with sliced steak, drizzle with additional vinaigrette, and serve.