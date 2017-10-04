Not only does the latest research point to chili peppers as a weight loss aid, these babies are also pretty low in calories. One fresh green chili pepper provides 18 calories, 4g of carbohydrates, and 1g of protein. It also provides close to double the recommended daily amount of vitamin C.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 225; total fat: 4.6g; saturated fat: 0.7g; protein: 8.1g; carbohydrates: 43.3g; sugars: 8.8g; fiber: 10.4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 644mg
Recipe and photo courtesy Sylvia Fountaine of Feasting at Home.
Preheat oven to 400°. Scrub the sweet potatoes, rinse, and dice into very small cubes. The smaller the dice, the shorter the roasting time. Toss with a drizzle of olive oil, place on a parchment-lined baking sheet, along with the peppers and roast until golden and tender, about 20 minutes, turning peppers over, midway.
Make the avocado-cilantro sauce, placing all the ingredients in the blender, and blend until smooth, adding a bit more water if needed to get the blade going. Set aside.
Remove peppers and yams from the oven, when yams are tender and golden. Place foil over the peppers for a few minutes so they can steam, to make removing the skins easier. Hold the peppers under cool running water and gently remove skins. It’s OK if all the skins don’t release, just peel off what wants to come off. Carefully, with a sharp knife, slice off the top of the peppers and rinse the seeds out with running water. Set aside.
In a skillet heat 2 tsp olive oil over medium-high heat, add onions and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Turn heat to down medium-low, add garlic and continue stirring until fragrant and golden, about 3-4 more minutes. Add corn. Sauté a couple minutes, then fold in cooked black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, spices, salt and pepper, sautéing until warmed through. Fold in cilantro.
If making both vegan version and cheesy version, divide filling, adding cheese to part as desired. Stuff the peppers. Place stuffed peppers in 350° oven for 5-10 minutes—or longer to melt the cheese in the filling.
Serve the stuffed peppers over a generous bed of Avocado sauce. Top with cilantro sprigs, crumbled queso fresco (optional). Serve.