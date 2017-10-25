Made from nutrient-dense whole soy beans, meaty tempeh outperforms tofu in the plant-protein department.
And a recent U.K. study found that swapping out some of the animal protein in your diet for good sources of plant-based protein may even slash your risk for type-2 diabetes.
Nutrition (per serving):
Calories: 481; protein: 27g; carbs: 60g; fat: 17g
Ingredients
2 large sweet potatoes
2 tsp canola oil
1 (8 oz) package tempeh, finely chopped
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 carrot, chopped
1 cup chopped crimini mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, minced
11⁄2 cups marinara sauce
1 tsp dried oregano
1⁄2 tsp cumin
1⁄2 tsp dried chili flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tbsp chopped chives
How to make it
Wrap potatoes tightly in foil, and bake at 375° for 40 minutes or until done.
Add oil, tempeh, onion, carrot, mushrooms, and garlic to a large pan, and cook 5 to 10 minutes on medium heat. Add remaining ingredients, and simmer 15 minutes.
Slice open potatoes and top with tempeh mixture.