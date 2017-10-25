Made from nutrient-dense whole soy beans, meaty tempeh outperforms tofu in the plant-protein department.

And a recent U.K. study found that swapping out some of the animal protein in your diet for good sources of plant-based protein may even slash your risk for type-2 diabetes.

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 481; protein: 27g; carbs: 60g; fat: 17g