Servings
6
Cook Time
15
Prep Time
15

This flavorful soup is a meal on its own, with close to 400 calories per serving and 26g of protein. If you’re watching the sodium, cut back slightly on the curry paste or tamari.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 397; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 7g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 33g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 71mg; sodium: 1,220mg

Ingredients 
3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
24 oz low-sodium fat-free chicken stock
14 oz can light coconut milk
4 oz red curry paste
13 oz low-sodium canned corn, drained
13 oz low-sodium canned green beans, drained (I like Libby’s Green Bean Vegetable Pouch)
1/2 cup low-sodium canned peas, drained
2 Tbsp finely diced jalapeno
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 Tbsp tamari or light soy sauce
4 oz Vermicelli rice noodles
Optional soup toppings:
Green onion, sliced
Serrano pepper, sliced thin
Cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
Sriracha sauce
How to make it 

Combine all ingredients, except rice noodles, in a large stockpot and stir to incorporate curry paste and other ingredients. Cover with lid, and bring soup to a boil over high heat. Cook for 10 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.

While soup is cooking, prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles, then add to individual soup bowls and pour soup over the noodles. Top with green onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, and sriracha, if desired.