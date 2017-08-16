This flavorful soup is a meal on its own, with close to 400 calories per serving and 26g of protein. If you’re watching the sodium, cut back slightly on the curry paste or tamari.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 397; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 7g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 33g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 71mg; sodium: 1,220mg
Combine all ingredients, except rice noodles, in a large stockpot and stir to incorporate curry paste and other ingredients. Cover with lid, and bring soup to a boil over high heat. Cook for 10 minutes, or until heated through, stirring occasionally.
While soup is cooking, prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain noodles, then add to individual soup bowls and pour soup over the noodles. Top with green onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, and sriracha, if desired.