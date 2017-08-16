This flavorful soup is a meal on its own, with close to 400 calories per serving and 26g of protein. If you’re watching the sodium, cut back slightly on the curry paste or tamari.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 397; total fat: 15g; saturated fat: 7g; protein: 26g; carbohydrates: 33g; sugar: 6g; fiber: 2g; cholesterol: 71mg; sodium: 1,220mg