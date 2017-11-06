Servings
When cooking vegetarian, spice and seasoning are critical. This liberally seasoned Thai curry fits the bill, featuring cayenne, cumin, and cardamom as major players.

Nutrition (per serving):

383 calories; 18.7g fat; 18.6g protein; 40.7g carbs; 5.8g sugar

Recipe and photo by Anjali Shah, board-certified health coach, of The Picky Eater.

Makes 4 Servings
Prep Time: 
10
Cook Time: 
10
Ingredients 
2-3 cups light coconut milk (about 20 oz)
3-4 Tbsp high-quality curry powder (I like the one from Trader Joe’s)
1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt (or more to taste)
1 large red onion, chopped
3-5 medium garlic cloves, chopped (adjust the amount of garlic based on how spicy you like it)
8 oz firm tofu, cut into small cubes
2 heads of broccoli
1 lb asparagus, chopped
1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
1/3 cup chopped cashews, toasted
A handful of cilantro, loosely chopped (optional)
1/8-1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (if you like things spicy)
Cumin, cardamom, and pepper to taste
Brown rice, for serving
How to make it 

Cut all your veggies. Saute the onion and 2 cloves chopped garlic in 1/2 tsp olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add 2 Tbsp curry powder and salt, and stir until combined.

Add the coconut milk to the onion mixture, bring to simmer, and work out any clumps. Stir in the tofu, and cook for a few minutes, until the tofu has absorbed most of the flavors. Simmer the liquid on low heat until it has cooked down slightly.

Meanwhile, in a large pan, saute the broccoli, asparagus, and pepper (or whatever veggies you use) with 2 cloves chopped garlic over medium heat. Add salt, cayenne, and remaining curry power/cumin and other spices to taste. Cook until veggies are crisp.

Pour tofu/coconut milk mixture over veggies (in the pan), and stir to combine.

Add additional spices as needed. Cook through for a few minutes.

Remove from heat, and stir in cashews. Serve with brown rice.