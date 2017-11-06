When cooking vegetarian, spice and seasoning are critical. This liberally seasoned Thai curry fits the bill, featuring cayenne, cumin, and cardamom as major players.
Nutrition (per serving):
383 calories; 18.7g fat; 18.6g protein; 40.7g carbs; 5.8g sugar
Recipe and photo by Anjali Shah, board-certified health coach, of The Picky Eater.
Cut all your veggies. Saute the onion and 2 cloves chopped garlic in 1/2 tsp olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add 2 Tbsp curry powder and salt, and stir until combined.
Add the coconut milk to the onion mixture, bring to simmer, and work out any clumps. Stir in the tofu, and cook for a few minutes, until the tofu has absorbed most of the flavors. Simmer the liquid on low heat until it has cooked down slightly.
Meanwhile, in a large pan, saute the broccoli, asparagus, and pepper (or whatever veggies you use) with 2 cloves chopped garlic over medium heat. Add salt, cayenne, and remaining curry power/cumin and other spices to taste. Cook until veggies are crisp.
Pour tofu/coconut milk mixture over veggies (in the pan), and stir to combine.
Add additional spices as needed. Cook through for a few minutes.
Remove from heat, and stir in cashews. Serve with brown rice.