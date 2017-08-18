Craving Chinese takeout but don't want to splurge on calories? This dish will satisfy those cravings and it'll pack twice the protein with half of the fat.
Plus, this way you won't be tempted to eat leftover Chinese (again) for breakfast the next morning.
From Torre Washington, professional bodybuilder and author of the Nourish Nutrition Plan.
Heat sesame oil in a small- to medium-size pan over medium heat. Add onions, and sauté until caramelized.
Add tempeh, and brown until edges are golden. Add Brussels sprouts and 1/8 cup hot water to skillet. Cover, and steam for 3 minutes.
Stir, then add 1/8 cup more water, and cover for 3 more minutes.
Add teriyaki sauce, and simmer for 3 minutes. Serve, and garnish with sliced scallions.