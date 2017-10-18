This easy tuna salad with pasta has diced apple, which adds a layer of flavor—plus a few extra vitamins and minerals. Serve over a green salad for a complete, balanced meal.
Nutrition (per 1 ½ cup serving)
Calories: 329; protein: 22g; fat: 13g; carbs: 34g; sugar: 5g
Recipe and photo by Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D. author of Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook.
Ingredients
1 (5-oz) can chunk light tuna in water, drained
1 (5-oz) can solid white albacore tuna in water, drained
½ cup chopped celery
1 small apple, diced
Juice of ½ a lemon
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ tsp kosher salt
3 cups cooked whole-grain pasta, cooled
How to make it
In a large bowl combine tuna, celery, apple, lemon juice, and mayo; season with salt, and mix well to combine.
Toss prepared tuna with cooked pasta.