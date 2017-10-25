How to make it

Preheat oven to 425°. Wash sweet potato, and coat with 1 tsp olive oil, sea salt, and garlic powder. Bake sweet potato for 45 to 50 minutes. It’s done when a fork can pierce the skin easily. Let cool for 10 minutes.

While sweet potato is baking, place a large skillet on medium heat, and add 1 Tbsp olive oil, onion, garlic, and turkey bacon. Let onions caramelize for about 3 minutes. Then mix in ground turkey.

Once turkey begins to lightly brown on the edges, add kale, paprika, and pepper. Stir, and cover for about 5 minutes to let kale wilt and the flavors develop.

When potato has cooled, carefully cut off a thin layer on top. Scoop out about 2 oz of potato, forming a hole in the middle.