Sweet potatoes and turkey are generally reserved for Thanksgiving, but this healthy, stuffed sweet potato will have you craving them all year long.

Nutrition (per serving)

440 calories; 37g protein; 46g carbs; 12g fat

Prep Time: 
15
Cook Time: 
5
Ingredients 
1 medium sweet potato
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus 1 Tbsp for sautéing
1 tsp sea salt
1 dash garlic powder
1/4 cup finely sliced sweet onion
2 garlic cloves, finely diced
1 slice turkey bacon, uncured, nitrate-free, sliced into thin 1-inch strips
6 oz ground turkey, 93% fat-free
1 cup chopped kale
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
Pinch of black pepper
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 425°. Wash sweet potato, and coat with 1 tsp olive oil, sea salt, and garlic powder. Bake sweet potato for 45 to 50 minutes. It’s done when a fork can pierce the skin easily. Let cool for 10 minutes.

While sweet potato is baking, place a large skillet on medium heat, and add 1 Tbsp olive oil, onion, garlic, and turkey bacon. Let onions caramelize for about 3 minutes. Then mix in ground turkey.

Once turkey begins to lightly brown on the edges, add kale, paprika, and pepper. Stir, and cover for about 5 minutes to let kale wilt and the flavors develop.

When potato has cooled, carefully cut off a thin layer on top. Scoop out about 2 oz of potato, forming a hole in the middle.

Spoon turkey mixture in the hole, and serve.