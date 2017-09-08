Cook up a batch or two of meatballs, then freeze. Any time you're short on time or too tired to cook, you can heat up some meatballs and enjoy with whole-grain pasta.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 258; total fat: 6 grams; protein: 39.6 grams: carbs: 11.2 grams

Recipe and photo by award-winning diet lifestyle and cookbook Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy by culinary nutritionist Layne Lieberman, R.D., M.S., C.D.N.