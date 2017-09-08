Cook up a batch or two of meatballs, then freeze. Any time you're short on time or too tired to cook, you can heat up some meatballs and enjoy with whole-grain pasta.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 258; total fat: 6 grams; protein: 39.6 grams: carbs: 11.2 grams
Recipe and photo by award-winning diet lifestyle and cookbook Beyond The Mediterranean Diet: European Secrets Of The Super-Healthy by culinary nutritionist Layne Lieberman, R.D., M.S., C.D.N.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, thoroughly combine all ingredients.
With clean, wet hands, form mixture into 10 meatballs by rolling between the palms of your hands.
Place meatballs in a large baking pan with a small amount of water—just enough to coat the pan.
Cook for 20 minutes or until done.
Keep an eye on the pan and add water if needed. Serve with your favorite tomato sauce over whole-grain pasta and steamed escarole.