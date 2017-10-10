Servings
5
Cook Time
10
Prep Time
20

Peas, edamame, and asparagus all contribute to the high protein count in this soup. Remember: Vegetables contain lots of vitamins, minerals, and disease-fighting plant chemicals (phytochemicals), but they also contribute small doses of protein to boost your daily intake.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 105; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: .5g; protein: 5.5g; carbohydrates: 10.5g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 392mg

Recipe and photo by Tina Gowin Carlucci, R.D., C.D.N. of Gowin Nutrition.

Makes 5 Servings
Prep Time: 
20
Cook Time: 
10
Ingredients 
1 large bundle asparagus, trimmed
4 tsp olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1 shallot (or 1/2 yellow onion), thinly sliced
1 cup fresh or frozen peas
1 cup frozen, shelled edamame
2 cups vegetable broth
1 Tbsp miso paste
How to make it 

Preheat oven to 400°, and spread asparagus on a baking sheet covered in nonstick foil.

Drizzle with 2 tsp olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast asparagus for 10 minutes, then set aside.

Heat a nonstick pan on medium, and add remaining 2 tsp of olive oil. Add onion and garlic, and cook (stirring occasionally) for 3-5 minutes or until fragrant and translucent.

Add peas and edamame to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.

Add broth, pea-edamame mixture, and asparagus to a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth (about 1 minute in a high-powered blender like a Vitamix). Toss miso paste into blender, and blend until well-combined, about 30 seconds. Taste, and add ground black pepper as needed.

Serve warm or chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes for a cold soup.