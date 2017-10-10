Peas, edamame, and asparagus all contribute to the high protein count in this soup. Remember: Vegetables contain lots of vitamins, minerals, and disease-fighting plant chemicals (phytochemicals), but they also contribute small doses of protein to boost your daily intake.

Nutrition (per serving)

Calories: 105; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: .5g; protein: 5.5g; carbohydrates: 10.5g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 392mg

Recipe and photo by Tina Gowin Carlucci, R.D., C.D.N. of Gowin Nutrition.