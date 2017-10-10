Peas, edamame, and asparagus all contribute to the high protein count in this soup. Remember: Vegetables contain lots of vitamins, minerals, and disease-fighting plant chemicals (phytochemicals), but they also contribute small doses of protein to boost your daily intake.
Nutrition (per serving)
Calories: 105; total fat: 5g; saturated fat: .5g; protein: 5.5g; carbohydrates: 10.5g; sugar: 4g; fiber: 4g; cholesterol: 0mg; sodium: 392mg
Recipe and photo by Tina Gowin Carlucci, R.D., C.D.N. of Gowin Nutrition.
Preheat oven to 400°, and spread asparagus on a baking sheet covered in nonstick foil.
Drizzle with 2 tsp olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast asparagus for 10 minutes, then set aside.
Heat a nonstick pan on medium, and add remaining 2 tsp of olive oil. Add onion and garlic, and cook (stirring occasionally) for 3-5 minutes or until fragrant and translucent.
Add peas and edamame to the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.
Add broth, pea-edamame mixture, and asparagus to a blender. Blend until creamy and smooth (about 1 minute in a high-powered blender like a Vitamix). Toss miso paste into blender, and blend until well-combined, about 30 seconds. Taste, and add ground black pepper as needed.
Serve warm or chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes for a cold soup.